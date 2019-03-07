Sheriff’s office seeking information after man discovers woman’s body near Adams Run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for information after a man discovered a woman’s body near Adams Run.
It happened shortly before noon on Wednesday, when Charleston County deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female on the side of a dirt road in the 7000 block of Parkers Ferry Road.
A report states a man found the woman while he was searching for his dog.
"Deputies arrived and observed a deceased African American female on the ground,” CCSO officials said.
Investigators say they suspect foul play as there was no indication of suicide.
“Detectives canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement."They are working with the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death and identity of the deceased party."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111.
