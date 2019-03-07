Tigers Top Irish on the Road, 64-62

The Tigers trailed Notre Dame (13-17, 3-14 ACC) by four, 58-54, with just under four minutes to play in regulation. A quick 4-0 run by Clemson knotted the score at 58-58, which was followed by a Reed jumper to give the Tigers a 60-59 lead with 55 seconds remaining. Reed then came up with his second steal of the contest, which led to a pair of made free throws by Reed to give Clemson a three-point advantage, 62-59.