Warming up into the 70s as we head into the weekend!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure will build off to our east today allowing our wind flow to turn out of the south, signaling a warm up. After failing to exceed the low 50s over the last two days, sunshine should send temperatures into the low 60s this afternoon. We’ll have one last chilly night with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s by tomorrow morning. Patchy frost is possible across inland areas well away from the coast. Tomorrow will be much warmer by the afternoon as we begin of stretch of days with highs in the 70s. A weak disturbance will pass by to our north bringing an increase in clouds and maybe one or two showers Friday night. Overall, the weather looks pretty dry for Friday and Saturday with scattered showers on Sunday. A cold front will bring that chance of rain on Sunday. There is a small risk of strong storms as the cold front approaches the area. Right now, the conditions don’t look ideal for widespread severe weather to develop. We’ll keep you updated!