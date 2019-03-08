Ben Hodges Added to The Citadel’s Defensive Staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Ben Hodges has been named an assistant football coach at The Citadel, it was announced by head coach Brent Thompson. Hodges will work with the inside linebackers.
Hodges comes to the Lowcountry after spending last season as the linebackers coach/special teams coordinator at Saginaw Valley State. He coached Michael Alexander to first-team all-conference honors, while Hodges’ special teams units blocked five kicks and scored four touchdowns.
Prior to his time at SVSU, Hodges spent two years on staff at Western Illinois. He spent the 2017 season as the linebackers coach for defensive coordinator Tony Grantham. The defense ranked in the top 25 nationally in defensive touchdowns, forced turnovers, tackles-for-loss, rush defense and third-down defense.
Hodges spent the 2016 season coaching the running backs for the Leathernecks where he mentored the league’s second leading rusher in Steve McShane.
Hodges spent the spring of 2016 as a special teams quality control coach at Ohio State.
Prior to his time in Columbus, Hodges spent a decade on the coaching staff at Eastern Kentucky. He served in various roles on the staff, including tight ends and receivers coach. Hodges made the switch to the defensive side in 2015, working with the outside linebackers.
Hodges spent the final six years serving as the Colonels’ recruiting coordinator. During his tenure as recruiting coordinator, the Colonels won the 2011 Ohio Valley Conference championship and made two appearances in the FCS playoffs. He also helped to sign 50 first and second team all-conference selections.
Hodges graduated Summa cum Laude from Central College in 2006. He majored in economics, while minoring in business management and history. He received his master’s degree in sports administration from EKU in 2007.