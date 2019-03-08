Bucs lead from start to finish; Knock off No. 3 Winthrop in Big South Championships quarterfinal round

The Bucs (17-14) led at the halftime break, 38-32, and went up by as many as 15 in the second half on their way to picking up their first win of the season over the Eagles. Winthrop (18-12) swept the regular season over the Buccaneers, but CSU did not allow the Winthrop shooters to get comfortable in the game as the Bucs limited WU to 33.9% shooting from the floor and 30.0% from behind the arc.