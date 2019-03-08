Charleston building evacuated as a precaution after people reported feeling sick from odor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A building in Charleston was evacuated as a precaution Thursday night after the occupants reported feeling sick from an odor.
It happened at a building in the area of Beaufain and King streets.
Charleston fire officials said the smell likely came from floor finishing material in a portion of the building that was under renovation.
“The building was evacuated as a precaution and the CFD is working to ventilate the building,” said Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh." Representatives from the property management company, owner, and contractor are enroute the scene."
According to emergency officials, although occupants reported feeling sick from the odor, at this time, no one has been transported to the hospital.
Police, fire and EMS crews responded to the scene.
