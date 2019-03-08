Charleston Co. Democratic Party chair stepping down to endorse Booker

“Having met and spent time with several other candidates in the field, I am confident that Sen. Booker will inspire Americans from across the spectrum to remember that we are a stronger and better nation when we are looking out for one another," Quirk-Garvan said in a statement. "I did not take this endorsement lightly, nor was it an easy decision to step down as party chair. But I believe in my soul that Cory is the right leader in this critical time. Therefore, I cannot stay on the sidelines. I know that America will rise when Cory Booker becomes the Democratic nominee and defeats Donald Trump to become the 46th President.”