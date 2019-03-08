Charleston Co. Democratic Party chair stepping down to endorse Booker

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The man who has led the Charleston County Democratic Party for the past five years is stepping down to endorse a specific candidate for president.
Brady Quirk-Garvan says he will endorse Sen. Cory Booker for president in the 2020 campaign and felt he could not “stay on the sidelines” by remaining neutral.
“Having met and spent time with several other candidates in the field, I am confident that Sen. Booker will inspire Americans from across the spectrum to remember that we are a stronger and better nation when we are looking out for one another," Quirk-Garvan said in a statement. "I did not take this endorsement lightly, nor was it an easy decision to step down as party chair. But I believe in my soul that Cory is the right leader in this critical time. Therefore, I cannot stay on the sidelines. I know that America will rise when Cory Booker becomes the Democratic nominee and defeats Donald Trump to become the 46th President.”
Quirk-Garvan worked on dozens of political races in the state. During his tenure as chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party, six seats flipped from Republican to Democrat and the party set a new state party record for raising more than $115,000 for the 2018 cycle.
He worked for former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign in Ohio.
With Friday’s announcement, Quirk-Garvan became the first state Democratic Party official to make an endorsement in the 2020 race.
Booker is the first African-American U.S. Senator from New Jersey and previously served as mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013.
