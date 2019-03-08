Coast Guard considering local invention for boater safety

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - In an effort to develop new boater safety solutions, the U.S. Coast Guard launched the Ready for Rescue Challenge.
Participants are to submit their concepts for consideration. Winners can earn money and have their prototype field-tested by the Coast Guard.
Nick Christ and Ben Rogers are currently in Phase II of the competition.
The men, who both grew up in the Lowcountry, created what they dubbed the “Rescue Tracer.”
It is comprised of an SOS light, laser, mirrors and a three-compartment chamber that releases dye into the water.
“The whole goal ultimately is to amplify visibility," Christ said. “If this saves someone's life, all the time and effort is worth it.”
The team will pitch their idea to a panel later this month.
