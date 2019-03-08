CofC’s Brantley and Riller Earn A Spot On The All-CAA First Team

RICHMOND, Va. – College of Charleston senior forward Jarrell Brantley (Columbia, S.C.) and junior guard Grant Riller (Orlando, Fla.) both earned a spot on the All-Colonial Athletic Association First Team as the postseason men’s basketball awards were announced by the conference office on Friday.
Brantley and Riller were joined on the All-CAA First Team by CAA Player of the Year Justin Wright-Foreman of Hofstra, Devontae Cacok of UNCW, Nathan Knight of William & Mary and Vasa Pusica of Northeastern.
Brantley moved up to the All-CAA First Team after making the All-CAA Second Team the past two seasons. He currently ranks fourth in the league in scoring (19.5 ppg), sixth in rebounding (8.4 rpg) and eighth in field-goal percentage (51.8%). He topped the 20-point mark 15 times and recorded 12 double-doubles. Brantley currently ranks fourth on CofC’s all-time career scoring list with 1,880 points and is also fourth all-time with 950 career rebounds to date.
Riller was a repeat selection on the All-CAA First Team and ranks second in the league and 18th in the nation in scoring averaging 22.3 points per game. He also ranks among the Top 10 in the conference in assists (6th, 4.0 apg), steals (10th, 1.2 spg), field-goal percentage (6th, 53.9%) and free-throw percentage (9th, 81.1%). Riller tallied double figures in his final 26 games, topped the 20-point mark 20 times and had six 30-point efforts. He is already seventh on CofC’s all-time career scoring list with 1,762 points to date.
The third-seeded Cougars (23-8) will face sixth-seeded Drexel (13-18) in the quarterfinals of the 2019 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 10 at 8:30 p.m. (ET) at North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Single-game tickets can be purchased at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office or online at: www.Ticketmaster.com