CofC’s Brantley and Riller Earn A Spot On The All-CAA First Team

Riller was a repeat selection on the All-CAA First Team and ranks second in the league and 18th in the nation in scoring averaging 22.3 points per game. He also ranks among the Top 10 in the conference in assists (6th, 4.0 apg), steals (10th, 1.2 spg), field-goal percentage (6th, 53.9%) and free-throw percentage (9th, 81.1%). Riller tallied double figures in his final 26 games, topped the 20-point mark 20 times and had six 30-point efforts. He is already seventh on CofC’s all-time career scoring list with 1,762 points to date.