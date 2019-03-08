College of Charleston investigating after social media video appears to show students making racist statements

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the College of Charleston are investigating and promise “appropriate action” after they say a social media video surfaced showing what appears to be students making racist statements.
The video appears to show three people in a truck at the Francis Marion National Forest making statements regarding visiting a “slave farm.”
CofC Interim President Stephen Osborne wrote to the campus community on Thursday saying the college’s Division of Student Affairs is investigating the matter and will take the appropriate action.
“This week, I learned of a social media video that was deeply offensive and featured racist statements that made light of our country’s historical wrongs regarding slavery,” Osborne said."These disturbing comments run completely counter to our core values of integrity, respect for the individual student, diversity and community."
One of the people heard on the video can be heard saying,"Yes sir we are here in the country about to visit my slave farm."
At one point, the speaker addresses another person in the back of the truck saying,"Leroy, I told you to get back to that plantation. Leroy! Get your black *** up here tonight."
Adia Bennon, a freshman at CofC, learned of the video after she saw it in a group chat she was a part of. Bennon tweeted the video saying the video was posted on Snapchat by a fellow student.
“Personally, it’s heartbreaking to see that video just to see people that I go to school with using those kinds of words and saying those things about people of color,” Bennon said.
She said it was hard to watch the video, and what surprised her was to see it “happen yet again.”
On Friday, some students are planning to walk out of class as part of a demonstration against what’s being shown in the video.
“My hope is that our rally will reach the president and everyone at the college and that there will be change,” Bennon said. “I feel disciplinary action should be taken. They need to do something. Something needs to be done.”
“Let me be clear: When people join our College of Charleston community as a student, as a faculty member or as a staff member, we all make a commitment that we will treat each other with respect, dignity and kindness,” Osborne said."That is what we teach inside and outside the classroom every day. That is what we, as an institution, expect of you as students, faculty and staff."
