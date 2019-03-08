College of Charleston students walk out in protest over racist video

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A group of College of Charleston students walked out of class Friday afternoon in protest of a social media video showing what appears to be students making racist statements.
CofC officials say they are investigating the video, which appears to show three people in a truck at the Francis Marion National Forest making statements about visiting “a slave farm.” The video surfaced this week, prompting college officials to promise “appropriate action” would be taken once the investigation was complete.
CofC Interim President Stephen Osborne wrote to the campus community on Thursday saying the college’s Division of Student Affairs is investigating the matter and will take the appropriate action.
“This week, I learned of a social media video that was deeply offensive and featured racist statements that made light of our country’s historical wrongs regarding slavery,” Osborne said. “These disturbing comments run completely counter to our core values of integrity, respect for the individual student, diversity and community.”
One of the people heard on the video can be heard saying,"Yes sir, we are here in the country about to visit my slave farm."
At one point, the speaker addresses another person in the back of the truck saying, “Leroy, I told you to get back to that plantation. Leroy! Get your black *** up here tonight.”
Adia Bennon, a freshman at CofC, learned of the video after she saw it in a group chat she was a part of. Bennon tweeted the video saying the video was posted on Snapchat by a fellow student. Prior to Friday’s walkout, Bennon said she hoped it would reach the president and everyone at the college and that there would be change.
“I feel disciplinary action should be taken," Bennon said. "They need to do something. Something needs to be done.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.