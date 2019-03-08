Concord man buys second winning $1 million lottery ticket at same spot

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - A Concord man is still shocked that he purchased a second winning $1 million lottery ticket less than two years later at the same place.
Terry Splawn of Concord purchased his first winning ticket, a Millionare Bucks, at Sam’s Mini Stop on Old Charlotte Road in Concord in April 2017, NC Education Lottery officials say. Less than two years later, he bought a $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off ticket from the same store.
“What are the odds of this happening?” Splawn said. “I can’t believe I won the lottery not once, but twice!”
Splawn claimed the prize in Raleigh on Thursday, choosing a lump sum of $600,000 over an annuity of 20 $50,000 payments, according to lottery officials. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $424,506.
“I was surprised,” Splawn said. “I couldn’t believe I hit again. I just thought, ‘This can’t be happening.’”
Splawn says his wife used most of the first prize to remodel their home. “I’m keeping this one. I’m going to put it aside for a rainy day," Splawn said.
The $20 ticket launched in October 2018 with four top prizes of $4 million and six $1 million prizes, the NC Education Lottery officials say. Three $4 million prizes and four $1 million prizes are still available.
“Ticket sales from games like $150 Million Cash Explosion help the lottery raise more than $650 million a year for education,” lottery officials say.
