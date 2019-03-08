Deputies searching for man accused of using fake checks

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a man accused of using counterfeit checks to make purchases at two stores.
Deputies say the man shown in a surveillance still released by the sheriff’s office passed the fake checks at TJ Maxx in Orangeburg on Jan. 11. Deputies believe the man made a similar transaction at Walmart in the same shopping center, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker.
“This individual used the financial account numbers of a victim to create fake personal checks used to make genuine transactions,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These appeared real enough to pass twice.”
The fake checks passed for about $240 worth of items at the two stores, Walker said.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.
