Is Milk Coke a real drink? You be the judge

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The “Milk Coke” phenomenon is breaking the internet, leaving many to wonder if this concoction is real.
Some say the mixture of age-old milk and Coca-Cola can be compared to a root beer float, while others find it repulsive.
Many people have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the mixed drink.
Some say Milk Coke, also referred to as “Brown Cow," is nothing new.
One user pointed out that the mixture was commonly featured on the Laverne and Shirley sitcom.
Some users were pleasantly surprised after trying the concoction.
Despite praise from many, some people find the mix to be disgusting.
