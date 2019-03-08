Jury expected to deliberate case against man charged in connection with wife’s disappearance

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A verdict could come as early as Friday in the case of a man facing an obstruction charge in the 2012 disappearance of his wife.
Testimony in the case against Bob McCaffrey, whose wife, Gayle, vanished from their West Ashley home, wrapped up Thursday.
Attorneys are expected to give closing arguments Friday.
McCaffrey is facing a charge of obstruction of justice because investigators say he lied to them during the course of their investigation and refused to participate in the search for her.
On Thursday, part of the focus of testimony was a “farewell letter” McCaffrey said his wife left behind when she vanished. Gayle McCaffrey’s sister, Helen Banach, about the day she received a call about her sister’s disappearance.
“Gayle will never disappear. She will never leave her children," Banach said in her testimony.
Banach told jurors she did not believe her sister would write such a letter. She also testified that she went to The Citadel where Gayle McCaffrey worked to see if she showed up for work, but McCaffrey did not.
Banach also told the jury Gayle McCaffrey had seen text messages between Bob McCaffrey and Bob’s girlfriend but had no doubt that she could keep her marriage together.
Then, a forensic linguist hired by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 to analyze the letter said Bob McCaffrey’s handwriting style was clearly seen in the letter.
Earlier in the week, forensic experts took the stand and testified about three searches of the couple’s home.
Within the first search, the county’s forensic unit found two firearm magazines inside of a lunchbox in McCaffrey’s car and a four page document that included details about getaway to a house in the mountains.
In the second search, forensic investigators confiscated bedroom sheets that were in the dryer and sheets on the beds for blood sampling evidence. Forensic investigators say, the blood samples left on those sheets turned out to be human blood. They also found several briefcases and lockboxes with ammunition and firearms inside of the McCaffrey’s home.
The county’s forensic unit also conducted a computer search and found the couple’s 2011 tax returns. The wife’s signature was signed and dated on the tax return on Mar. 3, 2012 and she was reported missing on Mar. 18, 2012, forensic investigators say.
Jurors also learned Gayle sent text messages to her husband day before she went missing. In those messages, she explained how she wanted to work on their marriage and how she wanted them to stay together. Gayle also emailed the couple’s pastor about their marital issues and wanting to work on their marriage.
Prosecutors also played an interrogation video of McCaffrey.
Reacting to her disappearance, McCaffrey told the investigators “I wish I had a freaking clue where to look. I want to find her, I want her back.”
Jurors also heard from the woman identified as McCaffrey’s ex-mistress, Brandy Lee. Lee testified she met McCaffrey at a bar in Travelers Rest where the two exchanged numbers and had sex in motels. She says McCaffrey told her he was separated from his wife.
When she came to Charleston, Lee wound up at the same restaurant where McCaffrey and his wife were having dinner. Lee testified not long after that, Gayle texted her to stay away from her husband. Lee told the court she broke it off with Bob McCaffrey but he kept trying to communicate with her and win her back. She also claimed she was pregnant and sent McCaffrey a photo of her pregnancy test.
Later, after Bob McCaffrey drove to the Upstate to see Lee, she said McCaffrey called her on March 18, 2012, and said when he came back to Charleston only his kids were there and Gayle was gone.
Gayle McCaffrey has not been found since her disappearance.
Bob McCaffrey was initially charged with murder, but a grand jury refused to indict him on the charge.
If convicted of the obstruction of justice charge he faces up to ten years in prison.
