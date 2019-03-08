Lack of funding puts the future of Summerville museum in jeopardy

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The Summerville Dorchester Museum has been around for nearly 30 years, but employees are afraid that the museum won’t stay open past June.
The Summerville-Dorchester Museum holds hundreds of years worth of history in a small building on East Doty Street. Now, the museum is strapped for cash and may have to close it’s doors for good.
“It would be really sad. Because this building holds many of the stories. It would just be a loss of stories. Individuals will still have them but there won’t be a place for people to go hear those stories if they don’t know someone who was involved,” Becky Grate, who volunteers at the museum, says.
Operational costs for the museum are about $25,000 annually. For years they have barely been able to reach that mark. Most of the money the museum gets comes from grants, donations and memberships.
However, those grants can’t be used towards operational and salaries for their three employees.
Current employees say after June, they would be forced to run the museum with volunteer workers and only open on special days.
Inside of the museum are artifacts and exhibits that tell the story of Summerville all the way back to the first settlers.
But those priceless mementos come with a cost to keep up.
The town allows them to use the building for free but the museum is responsible for all operational costs like utilities, insurance and salaries for three employees.
“You know it’s nice when people offer a one time donation," Grate says. "We love that and we appreciate that. But we really need to have the love and the support that will be ongoing. We recently started charging admission. Up to that point there had never been an admission.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.