North Charleston man arrested on child pornography charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 43-year-old North Charleston man on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested Larry Joe Dixon Jr. on Wednesday.
According to a report, investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Dixon.
Investigators state Dixon distributed and possessed files of child pornography.
Dixon was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.
