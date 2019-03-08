North Charleston pub destroyed by fire setting up tent for city’s St. Patrick’s Day events

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Madra Rua Irish Pub in North Charleston is not letting a fire stop it from taking part in one of its busiest days of the year.
The pub which caught fire about a month ago will be setting up a tent outside it’s destroyed building on Saturday. It’s all for the city of North Charleston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and block party.
They won't be able to serve their corn beef and cabbage, but they say are ready to pour some pints of Guinness.
This annual event is one of the pub’s busiest days of the year. The other is on St. Patrick’s Day. So without being able to open their doors, business has been greatly effected.
“It’s quite a hit,” Jason Weber, one of the pub’s owners, said. “It’s our two biggest weekends of the year. It’s huge.”
This fire not only destroyed a building but it also leaves employees without a place to work. The owners of Madra Rua are still waiting on insurance before they can start to rebuild.
“We are doing everything we can to open it back up,” Weber said.
Elliott Summey is chairman of the Charleston County Council and says he kicked off his 2008 campaign at the North Charleston pub.
“It's been a tough month for those guys and I know a tough month for all their employees, folks looking for work, and tough for the community,” Summey said. “We all love the Madra Rua."
The two men who started the pub were also asked to be the grand marshals in Saturday’s parade which kicks off at noon across the street from the Park Circle Community Center.
Madra Rua’s location in Summerville is still operating on normal hours.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.