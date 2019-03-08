2020 presidential hopeful visiting South Carolina for 3rd time this weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Democratic senator who hopes to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election is making a return to the Palmetto State Friday.
Sen. Kamala Harris is scheduled to appear Saturday afternoon at the Charleston Black Expo Economic Empowerment Summit for its 20th anniversary, according to her campaign. Harris is expected to speak about the importance of small and minority-owned businesses and meet with local community leaders.
She made her first visit to the Lowcountry in February and held a town hall meeting in North Charleston.
“I believe we need to restore the promise of opportunity in America, restore everyone’s access, equal a path towards success and opportunity,” Harris said.
Her vision for success includes investing in education and reforming the criminal justice system.
Harris represents California and is the second African-American woman and first South Asian-American senator in history.
She announced her candidacy for president on Jan. 21.
