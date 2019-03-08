SC State Falls Short 90-87 To Savannah State

ORANGEBURG, SC—Junior guard Jahmari Etienne tossed in a career-high 26 points connecting 7-of-8 from behind the arc, but it wasn't enough as South Carolina State fell short, 90-87, to visiting Savannah State in the regular season finale at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center Thursday (March. 7th).
Junior forward Ozante Fields finished with 19 points and six rebounds, while teammates Lavar Harewood added 12 and Ian Kinard 10 in the loss.
SSU was led by Jaquan Dotson with a team-high 25 points and Romani Hansen 17. Tyrel Harper grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, nine points and six assist in the win.
Despite the loss, the Bulldogs dominated in bench points 49-28, while shooting 82.8% (24-of-29) from the charity stripe and 50% (27-of-53) from the field.
South Carolina State closed out the regular season 5-11 in the league, while SSU improves to 11-19 overall, 8-8 in the MEAC.
Next up South Carolina State will travel to Norfolk, VA to compete in the 2019 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament at the Scope Arena March 11-16th. Tournament brackets and seeding will be announced at later date.