Sonic boom reported across Lowcountry Friday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A geology expert at the College of Charleston says the sound of a large explosion heard and felt across the Lowcountry was a sonic boom, not an earthquake.
Viewers across the Lowcountry reported hearing what sounded like a large explosion or experiencing what felt like a small earthquake at approximately 8:40 a.m. Friday.
Dr. Steven Jaume with the Department of Geology and Environmental Geosciences said data indicated no earthquake. But he said the readings between seismic stations did point to an apparent sonic boom that was stronger in the direction of Moncks Corner than towards the coast where most sonic booms originate.
The reports started coming in at around the same time the SpaceX capsule was expected to make a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast leading some to believe it might have caused the sonic boom.
The SpaceX Crew Dragon was expected to return to Earth at approximately 8:45 a.m.
NASA has not yet responded to a request for comment.
