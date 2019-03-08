State agencies team up to bring Lowcountry flood relief

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A flooding prevention committee and local flooding engineers spent Friday looking for solutions to flooding problems.
The Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Taskforce Committee went through neighborhoods that are affected by flooding to try and find ways to prevent it from happening again, as well as figure out who is responsible for needed repairs.
“This is our intergovernmental task force and what we do is have representatives from each town, each agency, each municipality, DOT, county and any entity that may have an interest in a neighborhood, and we get them together in the same spot so there can be no finger pointing,” State Senator Sandy Senn said.
Senn is the chair of the task force and said without all possible responsible groups coming together, they wouldn’t be able to get anything accomplished.
“It’s designed to work within existing budgets so it’s not for major major flooding problems, it’s to help fix the things we already have,” Senn said. “To clear out ditches, blow out the pipes, see if we need a flood valve replaced or added. Things of that nature that these guys are all used to doing.”
This was the taskforce’s second neighborhood walk through.
Senn said the idea has been catching on in other areas.
“This was an idea that we actually stared on James Island took it county wide and now Secretary Hall with DOT is taking it statewide,” Senn said. “It’s very simple. all we do is get the entities together, I do it every three months in my senate district.”
If you need your neighborhood looked at you can call the Charleston County Legislative Delegation to have your name added to the list. That number is 843-740-5855.
