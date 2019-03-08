Warm weekend ahead with rain possible late Sunday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front will approach the area late this weekend bringing the next chance of showers, and maybe a few thunderstorms. The biggest story of the next couple of days will be the warmer temperatures in the wake of this week’s chilly stretch of weather. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with high temperatures making their way into the low 70s. A weak disturbance will pass by tonight increasing clouds and perhaps bringing one or two showers north of I-26. Saturday will wind up being a nice day with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday will be another very warm day with highs near 80 degrees before the chance of showers, and a few storms, roll in late in the afternoon and evening. There is a very low end threat of strong to severe storms as a cold front makes it way into our area Sunday evening. Rain should quickly exit Monday morning.