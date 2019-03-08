Year before fatal Citadel Mall shooting, deputies responded to home involving suspect and victim

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Nearly a year before a fatal shooting at the Citadel Mall, deputies responded to a home involving the suspected shooter and the victim involving a physical altercation.
Authorities arrested 28-year-old Cary Kejuan Stephens on Tuesday for the murder of 23-year-old Deja Dantley. The fatal shooting happened at the Citadel Mall parking lot in late February.
In newly released documents, deputies responded to a home in West Ashley on Jan. 4, 2018 for a physical domestic call involving Stephens and Dantley.
Dantley told responding deputies that she had been physically assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, identified as Stephens.
The responding deputy said Dantley had a contusion on the left side of her face near her eye and her lip. Dantley said Stephens came to the home in an attempt to talk to her.
According to Dantley, Stephens struck her in the face with a closed fist and did not recall how many times she was struck.
She said Stephens then fled the area in his car.
A report states Dantley told the deputy that this was the first time that Stephens was physical with her. Due to Dantley’s injuries, authorities requested EMS to respond to the location to have her evaluated.
Dantley told deputies that she was not scared of Stephens, but said she was afraid he may “do this again.” Stephens was subsequently arrested days later.
Al Cannon Detention Center records show Stephens was arrested 16 times prior to his arrest on Tuesday.
Prior to the latest charge, his most recent arrest was in May 2018 for a marijuana charge. He was arrested in January 2018 for third-degree domestic violence.
Other past charges include unlawful carrying of a firearm, various drug charges including possession and trafficking, failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records.
His first booking into the Charleston County jail was when he was 18 in January 2009. At that time, he was booked on two counts of unlawfully carrying a firearm.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.