4-year-old injured after accidentally falling off horse carriage in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A 4-year-old has been transported to the hospital for minor injuries after accidentally falling off a horse carriage in downtown Charleston, according to police.
Charleston police officials say the child fell off the back of a Classic Carriage Works horse drawn carriage around 3:30 p.m. on East Bay Street near Adgers Wharf.
“The child was sitting in the rear of the carriage with a parent when he accidentally fell off,” CPD officials said. “The horse didn’t jerk the carriage or anything. The child just accidentally fell off."
According to police, the mother then jumped off the carriage to help her son and she sprained her ankle.
“A nurse, who was on the carriage, rendered aid to both of them,” police said.
A report states the child received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for observation.
According to police, his mother was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for her sprained ankle.
