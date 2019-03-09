Charleston police searching for vehicle after hit-and-run leaves woman with multiple injuries

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police are investigating after a hit-and-run left a woman with multiple injuries in downtown Charleston.
It happened at 7:45 p.m. on the 1500 block of King Street.
“An adult female was struck by a north bound vehicle,” Charleston police said.
A report states the vehicle fled the area and has not been located.
“The victim has been transported to MUSC with multiple injuries,” police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.
