The Citadel takes game 1 over Charleston Southern, 10-1

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got at least one hit or one RBI from all nine hitters in the lineup in a 10-1 victory over Charleston Southern Friday night at Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 10, Charleston Southern 1
Records: The Citadel (6-7), Charleston Southern (4-11)
Series: The Citadel leads 1-0
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Riley Park)
Key Plays
- With the ‘Dogs up one in the third, Ryan McCarthy hustled from second to score on a groundout from Peden.
- Jeffery Brown made an outstanding running catch near the track in left center to rob CSU of extra bases to lead off the fourth inning.
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning as Bryce Leasure and Lane Botkin walked. A single off the pitcher by Tilo Skole loaded the bases, and J.D. Davis came through with a two-run single through the left side.
- The Bucs got a run back in the third as a two-base throwing error came around to score on a double from Josh Litchfield.
- The ‘Dogs got the run back in the home-half of the inning after Ryan McCarthy single up the middle and Jeffery Brown beat out a bunt single.
- Ben Peden followed with a routine groundout to second, but McCarthy, who was running on the pitch, never broke stride and was able to score on the play.
- The Citadel added a run in the fourth as Tyler Corbitt delivered a two-out double to left center.
- The Bulldogs broke the game open in the fifth as Brown singled and stole second. With runners on the corners after a Leasure single to left, Peden delivered a RBI single through the right side.
- Lane Botkin followed with a sacrifice fly and Skole drove in a run with a single to left center.
- The offense was more than enough for Jordan Merritt who cruised through the middle third of the game.
- Merritt ran into a jam in the seventh as the first two hitters reached. He got the next two hitters to fly out. Corbitt kept the Bucs off the board as he ended the inning with a leaping catch of a line drive in shallow center field.
- The ‘Dogs offense got back going in the seventh as singles from Leasure and Peden, along with Botkin being hit by a pitch loaded the bases.
- Will Bastian plated a run with a sacrifice fly before a wild pitch allowed the second run to score.
- Leasure’s third hit of the day was a RBI single through the right side in the eighth.
Inside the Box Score
- Jordan Merritt (2-2) registered his fourth quality start of the season as he gave up just one unearned run on three hits and four strikeouts over 7.0 innings. All four of his strikeouts came in the first two innings.
- Relievers Will Pillsbury and Ian Foggo each allowed a hit and struck out one in their inning of work.
- Tyler Weekley (0-3) suffered the loss after surrendering seven runs, six earned, on eight hits over 5.0 innings.
- Bryce Leasure led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a RBI and three runs scored.
- Jeffery Brown and Ben Peden each went 2-for-5, with Peden driving in two runs.
- The middle third of the ‘Dogs order, Brown, Leasure, Peden, combined to go 7-for-14 with three RBIs and six runs scored.
- Tilo Skole collected two hits out of the eight hole, while nine-hole hitter J.D. Davis drove in two runs.
On Deck
The two teams continue the series Saturday at 6 p.m. at CSU Ballpark.
Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Tony Skole
“Offensively, it was a good night for us. We got production from one through nine in the order. I thought we were very good on the bases. We stole some bags and put a lot of pressure on them, and that was nice to see because it hadn’t happened a lot for us this season. We were able to get some big hits and RBI swings to drive in some runs. That is always fun to see.
“I am really proud of Jordan. He pitched well against them last year at their place and we had a little heart-to-heart about him being at his best because they were going to come after him tonight. He rose to the challenge and was really good. He keeps getting better because he keeps working harder and harder in preparation for his starts. I am very proud of Jordan, and once again proud of Will and Ian out of the bullpen.
“It was probably one of our overall better games. We have to get a lot better, but it was a good win for the ‘Dogs tonight.