The Citadels’ season ends with 100-71 loss to Samford

3 Notes to Know- Samford junior point guard Josh Sharkey set the school’s single-season assist record with his second of the night. He now has 232 on the season and set the career record, now at 534, earlier this year.- The Citadel played without leading scorer Lew Stallworth. He averaged 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this year. He was ruled ineligible due to a class issue. Stallworth was a second-team All-SoCon performer.- Samford’s 100 points is the first time a SoCon team topped the century mark in a tourney game since ETSU did in the 1991 championship game with a 101-82 victory over Appalachian State on March 3.