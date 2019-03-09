Clemson Closes Regular Season; Senior Day with Win Over Syracuse

Notes: Clemson improves to 19-12 overall and 9-9 in ACC play … head coach Brad Brownell won his 168th game at Clemson – leaving him just nine shy of tying Cliff Ellis for the most in Clemson history … the win was also coach Brownell’s 100th win in Littlejohn Coliseum in his career … the 10-point deficit overcome was the largest by the Tigers all season … it was the 14th time that a coach Brownell team has overcome a deficit of 10 points or larger to win since 2010 … Marcquise Reed notched his fifth career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds … it marked Reed’s third double-double of the season … Reed remains 15th in scoring with 1,426 points as a Tiger … Reed now owns 1,955 career points … Reed’s season total of 544 points is now tied with Vince Yockel (1955-56) for the 16th-most points scored in a season in Clemson history … Reed tallied double-digit rebounds for the fifth time in his career … Reed tied his career-best with five steals … Reed now has 167 steals in his Clemson career – cracking the top 10 in program history and is currently ninth … Elijah Thomas notched his 20th double-double of his career and the ninth of the season … the nine double-doubles in 2018-19 ties his mark from 2017-18 … besides last year, nine double-doubles is the most in a season for a Clemson player since Trevor Booker (2006-10) in 2009-10 … with 11 rebounds, Thomas now has 633 for his Clemson career and is now tied for 19th all-time with Ray Henderson (1999-03) … Thomas blocked three more shots and now has 175 for his career at Clemson – just two shy of tying Sharrod Ford (2001-05) for ninth all time … with 10 points, Shelton Mitchell is now 35th all-time in scoring at Clemson with 1,080 career points … with four more assists, Mitchell now has 315 for his career … Aamir Simms set a new career-high with five assists.