Clemson Closes Regular Season; Senior Day with Win Over Syracuse

Clemson seniors Elijah Thomas and James Island alum Lyles Davis hug after the Tigers senior day win over Syracuse (Clemson Athletics)
March 9, 2019 at 5:25 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 5:25 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. — Marcquise Reed and Elijah Thomas both posted double-doubles in Clemson University men’s basketball’s 67-55 victory over Syracuse on the day the program, fans and University honored the team’s senior class.

The Tigers (19-12, 9-9 ACC) were paced offensively by Reed’s 24 points – 19 of which came in the second half. Reed tallied his sixth career double-double with 10 rebounds in the contest and also tied his career-best with five steals on the defensive end of the floor.

Thomas achieved his 20th career double-double with a 13-point, 11-rebound effort against the Orange (19-12, 10-8 ACC). Thomas also swatted three shots around the rim and came away with two steals.

Clemson went scoreless for the opening 5:14 of the game until Thomas connected on a layup inside the Syracuse zone defense. The Tigers got down by as many as 10 in the opening stanza with Syracuse holding a 23-13 advantage with 6:48 remaining in the half.

The Tigers closed to within seven at the break and trailed 31-24.

With 15:53 left in regulation and the Orange clutching to a five-point advantage at 38-33, the Tigers engineered a 14-0 run to jumped in front and lead by six with 10:32 left.

With a 40-38 advantage in the game, Clemson’s four senior starters scored the last 27 points of the contest over the last nearly 14 minutes of the game to help seal the double-digit victory on Senior Day.

The 10-point deficit overcome for victory was the largest by the Tigers during the 2018-19 season.

Shelton Mitchell reached double-figures with 10 points and four assists, while also contributing two steals. Aamir Simms finished with eight points, seven rebounds and a career-high five assists. David Skara totaled five points, three rebounds and one assist and block.

The Tigers outrebounded the Orange 45-30, including 18-6 on the offensive glass. Clemson assisted on 13-of-19 made field goals.

Clemson will open the ACC Tournament with NC State on Wednesday, March 13 at 12 p.m. from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Notes: Clemson improves to 19-12 overall and 9-9 in ACC play … head coach Brad Brownell won his 168th game at Clemson – leaving him just nine shy of tying Cliff Ellis for the most in Clemson history … the win was also coach Brownell’s 100th win in Littlejohn Coliseum in his career … the 10-point deficit overcome was the largest by the Tigers all season … it was the 14th time that a coach Brownell team has overcome a deficit of 10 points or larger to win since 2010 … Marcquise Reed notched his fifth career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds … it marked Reed’s third double-double of the season … Reed remains 15th in scoring with 1,426 points as a Tiger … Reed now owns 1,955 career points … Reed’s season total of 544 points is now tied with Vince Yockel (1955-56) for the 16th-most points scored in a season in Clemson history … Reed tallied double-digit rebounds for the fifth time in his career … Reed tied his career-best with five steals … Reed now has 167 steals in his Clemson career – cracking the top 10 in program history and is currently ninth … Elijah Thomas notched his 20th double-double of his career and the ninth of the season … the nine double-doubles in 2018-19 ties his mark from 2017-18 … besides last year, nine double-doubles is the most in a season for a Clemson player since Trevor Booker (2006-10) in 2009-10 … with 11 rebounds, Thomas now has 633 for his Clemson career and is now tied for 19th all-time with Ray Henderson (1999-03) … Thomas blocked three more shots and now has 175 for his career at Clemson – just two shy of tying Sharrod Ford (2001-05) for ninth all time … with 10 points, Shelton Mitchell is now 35th all-time in scoring at Clemson with 1,080 career points … with four more assists, Mitchell now has 315 for his career … Aamir Simms set a new career-high with five assists.