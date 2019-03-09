Coastal Carolina falls to Troy in regular season finale

All eyes were on the senior from New Bern, N.C., who entered the game needing only nine points to reach the coveted milestone. Today’s crowd included a large contingent of Cuthbertson family and friends, but it almost didn’t happen for the senior. After only four minutes of the game, Cuthbertson went down hard and left the game, leaving the HTC Center eerily silent. He did not play the rest of the first half and it was unknown if he would return.