Cougars’ Rally Falls Short in 7-5 Setback to Arizona

Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) took the loss in a frustrating outing, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and striking out five in four and two-thirds innings. Noah Hinzman (Greenwood, S.C.) recorded the final out of the fifth before Tradd James (Sumter, S.C.) tossed the last three innings, surrendering one unearned run on three hits and fanning four.