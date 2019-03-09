Cougars’ Rally Falls Short in 7-5 Setback to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. --- The College of Charleston baseball team was unable to erase an early six-run deficit despite a five-run sixth inning in a 7-5 setback to the University of Arizona in the opening game of a weekend series at Hi Corbett Field on Friday evening.
The two-run hiccup marks the College of Charleston’s (9-4) first back-to-back loss of the season as Arizona improves to 9-5. Arizona pushed across seven runs on 11 hits – four for extra bags – compared to five tallies on six hits for Charleston. The teams combined for six errors in the contest, including four by the Cougars.
Charleston accounted for all its scoring with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, led by a two-run double from Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.). Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) added an RBI triple – his second career three-bagger – as Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) and Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) each drove in one with RBI singles. Chris Graham (Leland, N.C.) and Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) both reached twice and scored once.
Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) took the loss in a frustrating outing, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and striking out five in four and two-thirds innings. Noah Hinzman (Greenwood, S.C.) recorded the final out of the fifth before Tradd James (Sumter, S.C.) tossed the last three innings, surrendering one unearned run on three hits and fanning four.
Matt Frazier went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the way for Arizona, as Donta Williams collected four hits, scored four runs, and finished a home run shy of the cycle. Ryan Holgate and Dayton Dooney each plated one run.
Avery Weems held the Cougars scoreless until the sixth inning en route to his second win of the season, finishing with five unearned runs on seven hits and five strikeouts in five and two-thirds frames. Bryce Collins tossed three and one-third shutout innings to earn the save.
The Cougars and Wildcats will meet in game two of the series on Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. MST.