Gamecocks Series Opener vs. Valpo Suspended Due to Rain; Will Pick Up Saturday at 2 p.m.

Already delayed two hours by rain rolling in around 3:30 p.m., Friday's game started at 6:02 p.m. and Valpo got on the board in the second on an RBI double from Jeremy Drudge. The Gamecocks answered with a pair of runs in the third and two in the fourth. Quinntin Perez walked to lead off the inning and George Callil was hit by a pitch. Noah Campbell reached on a bunt single and Perez scored on a throwing error by the Valpo pitcher. Callil came home on Luke Berryhill's sacrifice fly to right.