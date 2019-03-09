Lowcountry family gets new info on suspicious deaths that garnered national attention

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A family says they’re getting new information and newfound support for the first in over a decade.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office recently reopened a case into the 2008 death of Kadie Major and her 10-month-old daughter River.
Major, 26, and her 10-month-old daughter died on January 17, 2008.
Kadie, who was pregnant, died when she was struck by a train in the Moncks Corner area. River died when she drowned in a creek by the train tracks off Oakley Road where authorities believe she landed after she was hit by the train.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office announced in September that they were forming a task force to further look into Kadie and her child’s death.
Kadie’s mother, Vicky Hall, just had her story aired on 48 hours. She says since then she’s received a lot of support from people all over about her daughter’s case, and now she says she will continue her fight for justice.
“What I hope what comes out at the end is that justice is served,” Hall said.
Hall said she recently saw main witness statements for the first time in the 11 years since Kadie’s death.
Investigators believed her death was a murder-suicide, and thought she had psychological issues.
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic spoke to 48 hours and said in his interview, “We worked this case for months. We believed we unturned everything there was to unturn at the time.”
Hall has been fighting for 11 years, not only to clear Kadie’s name but find out who is responsible for her death. Now the case has been reopened, investigators from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office believe her death wasn’t a suicide.
Kadie’s family is offering a $25,000 reward for anyone that has any information that could lead to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.