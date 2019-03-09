No. 16 Chants Fall 8-5 to Toreros in Time-Shortened Game

Seattle, Wash. – No. 16 Coastal Carolina was haunted by a six-run eighth inning by San Diego in an 8-5 loss in eight innings to the Toreros in game one of the Seattle Baseball Showcase on Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash. The game was called after eight complete innings due to the three and a half hour time limit issued for each game for the tournament.
The loss snaps Coastal’s winning streak at five-straight games and puts the Chanticleers at 12-3 on the season. San Diego improved to 10-4 with the win.
The Chants were held to a season-low four base hits on the day, yet took advantage of 10 walks and three hit-by-pitches to score five runs in the loss, another season-low. CCU also stranded 12 runners for the game.
Lead-off hitter Cory Wood (1-for-2, 3B, 2 BB, HBP, 2 runs, SB) reached base four of five times for the game and had the lone extra base hit for the Chants with a triple in the third.
Outfielders Cameron Pearcey (1-for-2, BB, RBI, run) and Parker Chavers (1-for-3, 2 BB, 2 RBIs, run) and shortstop Scott McKeon (1-for-3, SF, run) had each of the other three base hits for the game.
Sophomore starting pitcher Zach McCambley did not factor in the decision and left the game in the sixth with a 3-1 lead. The right-handed pitcher went 5.0 innings, surrendering just two runs, one of which was earned, on four hits, three walks and two hit-batsmen.
The loss fell to freshman Alaska Abney (0-1), as the righty was uncharacteristically wild for the game, allowing four runs on two hits, one walk, one hit-by-pitch and a wild pitch over 0.1 of an inning out of the bullpen.
San Diego had eight base hits for the game highlighted by a bases-loaded triple by outfielder Tora Otsuka (1-for-4, 3B, 3 RBIs, run). Third baseman Ripken Reyes (1-for-1, BB, HBP, 2 RBIs) had two RBIs for the game, while Paul Kunst (1-for-3, RBI) and Jeff Houghtby (2-for-3, BB, RBI, run) each drove in a run in the win.
The Toreros Noah Owen (1-0) picked up the win by throwing 1.2 innings out of the bullpen, allowing one unearned run on one walk and two strikeouts.
Both teams looked to score in the first inning only to see the two starting pitchers get out of the jams and strand two runners each to keep it scoreless through one inning of play.
After neither team scored in the second and McCambley pitched around a walk with the help of his catcher Kyle Skeels throwing out a would-be base stealer in the third, the Chants got on the large video scoreboard in center field first in the bottom of the third on a Wood triple and an RBI single from Pearcey in the bottom half of the third to give Coastal a 1-0 lead.
The Toreros tied the game up in the top of the fifth, as a walk, hit-batsman, a misplayed pop up that went in the scorebook as an infield single and sac bunt ground out scored a run to tie the game up at 1-1 midway through the fifth.
The tie did not last long, however, as the Chants took advantage of three base on balls to take a 3-1 lead on a two-out, bases-loaded single to right field off the bat of Chavers to score two in the bottom half of the inning and put Coastal back in front with four innings to play.
A walk, single and a throwing error by the Chants in the top of the sixth allowed the Toreros to score one in the frame and cut the Coastal lead to one at 3-2 midway through the sixth.
Coastal looked to get the run back in the bottom of the inning, as McKeon led off the inning with a single to right, extending his hitting streak to 14-straight games, and then advanced to second on a wild pitch.
Following a walk to Mike Koenig and a sacrifice bunt from Keaton Weisz, the Chants’ Wood was hit-by-pitch to load the bases with one out.
San Diego struck out the CCU pinch hitter for out number two and looked to get out of the inning without any damage done until Zach Biermann took a 3-1 pitch to the front knee to force McKeon in from third and push the Chants lead back out to two at 4-2 after six innings of play.
Trevor Damron (2.0 IP, 1 ER, 1 hit, 2 BB, 4 K), who entered the game in the sixth, returned to the mound in the seventh and pitched around a two-out single by striking out the side to keep the Chants lead at two heading into the seventh-inning stretch.
The Chants added an insurance run on a McKeon sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to give the home-standing team its largest lead of the game at 5-2 with two innings to play.
However, the wheels fell off in the top of the eighth, as the Toreros took advantage of a walk and a hit-by-pitch to score back-to-back runs on a pair of RBI singles to cut the Coastal Carolina lead to one at 5-4.
After a fielder’s choice got an out and a walk loaded the bases San Diego’s Otsuka tripled over the head of Chavers in center field to clear the bases and push the Toreros in front for the first time in the game at 7-5.
Otsuka would score on a suicide squeeze play one batter later to put the score at 8-5.
With the game clock counting down, the Chants put two on in the bottom of the eighth, but couldn’t push anything across as the time expired to give the Toreros the three-run win.
Coastal (12-3) will return to T-Mobile Park tomorrow, Saturday, March 9 for a non-conference matchup with the Washington Huskies at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.