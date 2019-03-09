Prostitution sting leads to 5 arrest in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Four women have been arrested on prostitution and drug charges following an undercover operation at a Mt. Pleasant hotel.
Leah Clifton, 25, Erica Drawdy, 37, Robin Treadway, 39, Haylee Wilkerson, 23, and Felicia Wright, 30, appeared in court on Saturday after being arrested at Hotel Indigo, located at 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, court documents say.
Clifton was charged with possession of suboxone and prostitution, court documents say. Clifton’s bond has been set at $5,465.
Drawdy was charged with prostitution, distribution of cocaine, distribution of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of Alprazolam, possession of Carisoprodol, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute LSD and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, court documents say. Drawdy’s bond has been set at $32,965.
Treadway was charged with prostitution, possession of less that 1 gram of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, court documents say. Treadway’s bond has been set at $6,475.
Wilkerson was charged with aiding and abetting prostitution, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia, court documents say. Wilkerson’s bond has been set at $5,940.
Wright was charged with prostitution, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine court documents say. Wright’s bond has been set at $10,465.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.