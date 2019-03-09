19 sent to hospital after ‘serious’ car vs. bus crash near Georgetown Co. elementary school

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating Saturday after a Williamsburg County transport bus collided with a car near a Georgetown County elementary school.
Georgetown County Fire and EMS Assistant Chief Tony Hucks says 19 passengers have been transported to area hospitals after the collision.
Hucks says there were no causalities as a result of the wreck however the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.At least one victim was airlifted to MUSC for treatment.
According to Hucks, the incident happened at 7:30 a.m. on Browns Ferry Road near Browns Ferry Elementary School.
We’re told the the passengers have been transported to hospitals in Georgetown County, Conway and Waccamaw. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol says 38 passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing situation.
