Warm & Dry Afternoon; Chance for a Strong Late Day Storm Tomorrow

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Showers north of I-26 will continue through the morning hours, whereas most areas in Dorchester, Charleston and Colleton County are dry. Look for more clouds as the day goes on with warmer temperatures. Highs should feel warmer as they are expected to top out in the mid 70s. Overnight lows should stay mild near 60 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow’s high temperatures should be near 80 degrees!