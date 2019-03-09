Warm & Dry Afternoon; Chance for a Strong Late Day Storm Tomorrow

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Showers north of I-26 will continue through the morning hours, whereas most areas in Dorchester, Charleston and Colleton County are dry. Look for more clouds as the day goes on with warmer temperatures. Highs should feel warmer as they are expected to top out in the mid 70s. Overnight lows should stay mild near 60 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow’s high temperatures should be near 80 degrees!
As a cold front moves through tomorrow night a few showers and afternoon storms cannot be ruled out. Many models are keeping the Lowcountry dry, but there’s a slight chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two, which could reach severe criteria- wind damage being the biggest concern. The timing would be late tomorrow afternoon/evening. A few showers early Monday are possible.
TODAY: Increasing aft’n clouds, warm; HIGH: 76.
TOMORROW: Warmer; late day shower/ islt’d storm chance; LOW: 60, HIGH: 81.
MONDAY: Sun & clouds; LOW: 61, HIGH: 74.
TUESDAY: Cooler with mor sunshine; LOW: 51, HIGH: 67.
WEDNESDAY: Cool with mostly sunny skies; LOW: 47, HIGH: 68.
FORECASTER DANIELLE PRINZ
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.