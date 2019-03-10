ARRESTED: Charleston man in custody following hit-and-run downtown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run that left a woman seriously injured Friday night.
Onerea Jones, 45, was arrested by Charleston Police Saturday evening, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Charles Francis.
Jones was interviewed by investigators and he was charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in great bodily injury, Francis said.
The accident occurred on King Street, north of Heriot Street, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Francis said.
The 28-year-old victim remains hospitalized and in extremely critical condition.
