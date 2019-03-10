Bucs even series behind Bennett’s quality start, big sixth and eighth innings

“I just tried to just keep us in the game as much as possible, that’s always the goal – doesn’t matter how many innings or how many runs – just try to keep hanging zeros and give us a chance to win as well as giving our offense a chance to do what they did tonight. I’ve been feeling well lately, the control has been there. The La Salle start was a combination of tough luck and control. Since then the command has been there and the results have improved.” – Jaret Bennett on his second-consecutive quality start for the Bucs.