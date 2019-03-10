Clemson sweeps North Carolina in doubleheader

After the Tar Heels scored a run in the top of the first inning, Clemson responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning on run-scoring singles by Byrd and Davis Sharpe. The Tigers added four two-out runs in the second inning thanks to Byrd's two-run single, Kyle Wilkie's run-scoring double and Hawkins' run-scoring single. After North Carolina scored a run in the top of the third inning, Clemson answered again with two runs, highlighted by Byrd's two-out, run-scoring double, then Hall hit a two-out, three-run double in the fourth inning. The Tigers scored five runs in the fifth inning on Hawkins' two-run homer, his second of the season, and run-scoring singles by Hall, Logan Davidson and Byrd.