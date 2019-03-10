Coroner identifies St. George man killed in auto-bicycle accident

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in an auto-bicycle collision near St. George Saturday night.
Spencers Quincy Christie, 58, was hit by an automobile while riding a bicycle on Hudson Road, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul J. Brouthers.
The accident happened at approximately 10:45 p.m., Brouthers said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner are investigating the incident.
