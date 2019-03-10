Coroner identifies woman who died while in custody at Dorchester County Detention Center

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the Ladson woman who died Saturday while in custody at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Brittany McLean, 32, was pronounced dead after being transported to Trident Medical Center, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.
The incident occurred at 6:20 p.m., Brothers said.
McLean body was taken to MUSC for an autopsy, Brothers said.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.
