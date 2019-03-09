Officer can be heard politely giving suspect instructions on body cam

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have released body camera footage of the May 2018 arrest of Gerrod Buchanon, who was found guilty of a felony burglary charge earlier this year.
He was sentenced to two years in jail.
In body camera video Buchanon can be seen being held at gunpoint by Cincinnati police Officer Shyane Schneider. Schneider can be heard politely giving the suspect instructions as officers work to take him into custody.
She repeatedly thanks Buchanon for his cooperation as they load the 31-year-old into the back of the cruiser.
Victims of the burglary told police Buchanon knocked at their back door but they did not answer and he later came around the front of their apartment and broke in through the front door. They escaped out the back and called police for help. Officers would find Buchanon with cologne, a television, a cell phone and several other items from inside the victim’s apartment.
Buchanon is currently serving out his two-year sentence at a state correctional facility near Columbus and will be locked up until November 2020.
