Warm & Breezy Day Ahead; Evening T-storm Possible

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Lowcountry will remain in the warm sector out ahead of the next cold front. Forecast high temperatures are in the low 80s. This would be the first time in March temperatures climbed into the 80s! Look for a mix of sun & clouds with more clouds this evening. Ahead of a cold front a few light showers can’t be ruled out, but a mainly dry day is expected. A cold front pushes through overnight and could spark a couple of strong storms inland. A storm could reach severe level with strong wind gusts, but the severe threat remains low. As the front weakens, maybe just a few rumbles of thunder could be possible for the coastline.