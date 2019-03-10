Wildcats Hold Off Cougars, 7-5

TUCSON, Ariz. --- Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) clubbed his second home run of the season, and the College of Charleston baseball team left the tying run on second in the ninth inning as the Cougars fell to Arizona, 7-5, on Saturday evening at Hi Corbett Field.
With the loss, College of Charleston falls to 9-5 and drops its first weekend series of the season. Arizona (10-5) plated seven runs on nine hits and stole six bases, while holding the Cougars to five runs on nine base knocks – including four for extra bases.
McRae went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a solo home run, while Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) drove in two with a single. Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) added an RBI double as part of a 2-for-4 night, and Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) plated one with a double in the ninth. Harrison Hawkins (Bishopville, S.C.) scored twice in a 1-for-3 effort.
Zach Williams (Marietta, Ga.) took the loss in his first career weekend start, allowing four runs on five hits over one and two-thirds innings. Kris Kuhn (Summerville, S.C.) surrendered three runs over the next three and two-thirds, while Blake Robinson (Florence, S.C.) tossed two and two-thirds shutout frames with two strikeouts to cap the night.
Cameron Cannon led the way for Arizona with a 3-for-4 night, driving in two with a pair of doubles and scoring one run. Donta Williams went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, as Austin Wells drove in one with a pair of hits. Tony Bullard plated two with a double squeeze bunt in the sixth. Matt Fraizer and Matthew Dyer each swiped two bases for the Wildcats.
Arizona starter Quinn Flanagan surrendered three runs – one earned – on five hits and struck out four over six innings to earn the win. Randy Labaut allowed two runs on four hits in two frames, before George Arias, Jr. retired the final three batters to pick up the save.
The Cougars will look to avoid the sweep in Sunday’s series finale, which is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. MST at Hi Corbett Field.