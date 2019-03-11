Affidavit: Fugitive allowed to purchase guns after problems with computer background check

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A search warrant released Monday revealed a wanted fugitive was able to purchase guns due to problems with a computer background check
The suspect, Kevin Church of North Charleston, has not been charged.
According to a search warrant, Church first bought four guns from a pawn shop in Charleston in 2015.
The warrant says Church, who was a fugitive, was able to buy them because of a problem with the National Instant Crime Background Check System.
After Church bought the guns, the pawn shop told investigators they got the notice that Church had outstanding warrants for his arrest from Louisiana.
The feds say every time Church purchased guns, he lied on the form required to buy the guns and said he was not a fugitive from justice.
The warrant says Church did this at least three more times and exploited the problems with the computer system.
In April 2015, federal investigators caught up with Church at a hotel in North Charleston where they arrested him for having a fake driver’s license.
After searching his room, agents found four guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Even more guns were found at a storage business, and last Tuesday, seized more guns from a mobile home.
The warrant does not state why Church has not been charged, but does say that he’s in violation of the statute Fugitive in Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.
