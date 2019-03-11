Berkeley Co. considering new study for improvements at Goose Creek intersection

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County is considering using taxpayer funds for a $100, 285 study to improve the intersection of Highway 52 and 176.
That’s where Saint James Avenue meets Goose Creek Boulevard in Goose Creek. The county says safety and traffic improvements are needed.
In 2014, Berkeley County voters gave approval for sales tax funds to go towards the Highway 52 and 176 improvement project that would create a fly over on Highway 52.
Since then, county officials say a preliminary conceptual study determined the property owners and nearby businesses would have severe impacts by constructing fly over and that construction costs were too high.
There was also no guarantee those plans would relieve traffic. That project was estimated to cost $117.7 million.
On Monday, the Berkeley County Operations Committee will meet to discuss having a new study completed to find new improvement ideas for the intersection.
The county would like something with a lower price tag that will have fewer negative impacts on surrounding business.
County officials say they are looking into possibly adding or modifying turning lanes, changing traffic signal timing and adding improvements to the intersection to improve traffic flow.
Over a five and a half year span between 2010 and 2015 there were 266 traffic accidents in the area.
Out of that, 71 of those accidents resulted in injuries.
People who drive in the area say something needs to be done to keep up with the growth in Berkeley County.
This study is one way the county is looking to make those improvements.
