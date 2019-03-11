Big Innings Lift Cougars to 10-6 Sunday Win Over Arizona

Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) was superb out of the bullpen for the Cougars, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out two in four and two-thirds to earn his third win of the season. Tradd James (Sumter, S.C.) surrendered one run in one and one-third before Ocker shut the door, striking out three over two and two-third shutout innings to earn his third save.