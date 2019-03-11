Big Innings Lift Cougars to 10-6 Sunday Win Over Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. --- Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) drove in two runs, Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) reached base five times, and Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) picked up his 17th career save as the College of Charleston baseball team used a pair of multi-run innings to escape with a 10-6 Sunday win over Arizona at Hi Corbett Field.
With the win, College of Charleston (10-5) snaps a three-game losing streak and picks up its fourth victory of the season over a high-RPI opponent. Every member of the starting batting order recorded at least one hit as the Cougars pushed across 10 runs on 15 hits. Arizona (10-6) finished the day with six runs on 12 base knocks.
Sechopoulos went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of key runs, while McRae reached base five times with a double, a single, three walks, two runs scored, and one RBI. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) both collected two hits and drove in one, while each making several key defensive plays.
Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) put together a 3-for-5 effort with an RBI, as Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.), Harrison Hawkins (Bishopville, S.C.), and Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) each drove in one. Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.), Davey, and McRae all scored two runs.
Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) was superb out of the bullpen for the Cougars, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out two in four and two-thirds to earn his third win of the season. Tradd James (Sumter, S.C.) surrendered one run in one and one-third before Ocker shut the door, striking out three over two and two-third shutout innings to earn his third save.
Cameron Cannon paced the Wildcats with a 3-for-5 day, as Matt Fraizer and Nick Quintana each collected two hits and drove in two runs. The Wildcats sent eight men to the mound in the contest, with Bryce Collins proving to be the most effective. He surrendered one run on three hits over three and one third innings, as Andrew Nardi took the loss.
The Cougars return to the diamond on Wednesday when they make the short trek to North Charleston to take on Charleston Southern at 4:00 p.m.