CCSD school board grants initial approval to fix under performing schools

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District took a step forward Monday to transform its under performing schools.
The district recently announced a plan to restructure the entire district and boost areas that are failing.
Monday was one of the first votes to move forward with that mindset.
The strategies presented to the board during Monday’s school board committee meeting outlined ten strategies to address underperforming schools.
The strategies are referred to as a “turn-around” plan for schools that have fewer than 25 percent of students meeting state expectations.
Part of the proposed plans include a professional development plan for principals and teachers, annual targets set for student achievement, financial plans for schools, and possible compensation packages to recruit highly effective teachers.
The plan would also designate outside community groups to help students and parents outside of school.
The proposed strategies also outline consequences if schools don’t see improvement.
Some of those consequences include allowing the superintendent to restructure the school by “putting teachers and staff on notice that all or a significant portion of positions in the school will be declared vacant,” the strategy states.
There would also be options to award grants to create new schools, as well as closing a school and transfer those students to a higher performing school.
Superintendent Gerita Postelewait said Monday that there are currently no plans to close current high schools in the district.
These strategies will have to have a second reading followed by the school board’s approval.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.