A Charleston business owner arrested for $139K in unpaid taxes

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Charleston business owner is arrested for failure to pay $139,000 in taxes, according to South Carolina’s Department of Revenue office.
Bernard Watkins Jr.,38, is charged with nine counts of failure to collect, account for, or pay withholding tax.
The arrests warrants states, Watkins knowingly failed to pay $139,512 in withholding taxes to the state. It added those taxes were withheld from employee wages for periods Jan. 1, 2010-Jun. 30, 2018 but were never remitted to the state’s department of revenue office.
He is the owner of BL Watkins Construction Enterprises Inc. in Charleston, the state’s department of revenue says.
If convicted, Watkins faces fines up to $10,000 and up to five years in prison per charge.
